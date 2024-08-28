Open Menu

Interior Minister Meets UN Special Representative For Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Interior Minister meets UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with the UN delegation led by UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte.

The high-level delegation included UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, Fady El Meouchy, Special Assistant to the DSRSG and Head of the UN mission in Afghanistan Malick Ceesay.

Federal Interior Minister welcomed the UN delegation at the Ministry of Interior.

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Interior Minister said that terrorism is a global issue and Pakistan is the most affected country by it. He highlighted that Pakistan’s security forces, police, and people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He also informed the delegation about the involvement of banned TTP in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan. He stated that banned TTP is using Afghan soil for these attacks, which must be stopped.

He said that Pakistan is desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan and is providing all possible support in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for decades. He said that the phase wise repatriation of illegal foreigners has been already started. He stated that no action is being taken against individuals holding legal documents, adding that no one can be allowed to stay in Pakistan without visa or other legal documents. He said that the second phase of the repatriation of Afghan refugees will be started soon. He emphasized the need for the role of the United Nations and the international community in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte praised Pakistan’s role regarding Afghan refugees and Doha dialogue. He said that UN is closely working with the Afghan Government for the permanent rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Balochistan Police United Nations Interior Minister Doha Visa All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

3 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

3 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

3 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

3 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

3 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

3 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan