Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi And U.S. Congressmen Join Sikh Community For Baisakhi Celebrations At Kartarpur Corridor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by a delegation of U.S. Congressmen, visited the Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival to join the Sikh community in their celebrations.

The high-level delegation included U.S. Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Acting U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker, and U.S. Consul General Kristen K. Hawkins.

Upon their arrival at the Darshani Deori, Mohsin Naqvi and the U.S. delegation were warmly received by prominent Sikh leaders, who welcomed them with flowers.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi, along with Congressmen Suozzi and Jackson, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. The delegation toured the revered Gurdwara Sahib, where they observed historical relics associated with Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Officials at the Gurdwara provided a detailed briefing about the history and significance of the Kartarpur Corridor. The delegation also participated in a prayer ceremony at the Gurdwara and visited the historic well, a site of immense religious importance for Sikh pilgrims.

In a mark of respect, Mohsin Naqvi and the visiting U.S. Congressmen were honored with the traditional Siropa (robe of honor) and presented with a Kirpan (ceremonial sword). They also interacted with Sikh pilgrims who had traveled from India to participate in the Baisakhi celebrations, taking photographs and exchanging greetings.

Highlighting the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, the delegation visited the Langar Hall, where they sat down with members of the Sikh community and shared a traditional meal.

The visiting dignitaries praised the management and facilities provided at the Kartarpur Corridor and the Gurdwara Sahib.

Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi expressed his joy at being part of the celebrations, stating, “It was a heartfelt joy to participate in the Sikh community’s festival.”

Congressman Jonathan Jackson commended Pakistan’s efforts, remarking, “Pakistan has made excellent arrangements for Sikh pilgrims at the Kartarpur Corridor and Gurdwara Sahib.”

The U.S. delegation collectively lauded the Pakistani government’s dedication to preserving and facilitating access to sacred Sikh sites.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and providing maximum facilities to religious pilgrims.

“Providing the best possible facilities for Sikh pilgrims is our government’s top priority,” he stated.

He further added, “We have simplified the visa process for Sikh pilgrims, and we encourage more Sikh devotees to visit Pakistan and connect with their sacred heritage sites.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony, the Interior Minister said, “Pakistanis are loving and peaceful people. Followers of all religions are treated with respect and dignity in our country.”

The visit concluded with a tour of the Zero Point at the Kartarpur Corridor, where the delegation observed the border area connecting Pakistan and India through the corridor.

