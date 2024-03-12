Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Announces To Forego Salary
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Minister for Interior & Narcotics control Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to forego his salary during his tenure as minister.
He made an announcement on social media application X and stated that in this challenging time, he was committed to support and serving the nation in every possible ways.
Earlier, the minister had a meeting with lawyers’ community in Lahore in a simple gathering organized in his honor in a local hotel.
Former President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhawan, Federal Minister of Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and the officials of Pakistan and Punjab Bar Council attended the meeting.
Advocate General Punjab and officials of various bar associations also participated in the function.
The lawyer leaders pay tributes to Mohsin Naqvi for his unparalleled performance as Chief Minister of Punjab.
They said that Mohsin Speed excelled at every level and completed public projects with surprising speed in a short period of time.
The lawyer leaders congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on his appointment as a federal minister and expressed good wishes.
The minister said that he would do his best to pay back to the country in the best interest and fulfill the responsibility that Allah had given to him.
He said that he did best for the lawyers what he could do for the community because lawyers’ community was very close to his heart.
“I believe in team work and team work brings the best results” the minster added.
The lawyer leaders thanked Mohsin Naqvi for the record work for the welfare of the lawyers community
