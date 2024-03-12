Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Announces To Forego Salary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announces to forego salary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Minister for Interior & Narcotics control Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to forego his salary during his tenure as minister.

He made an announcement on social media application X and stated that in this challenging time, he was committed to support and serving the nation in every possible ways.

Earlier, the minister had a meeting with lawyers’ community in Lahore in a simple gathering organized in his honor in a local hotel.

Former President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhawan, Federal Minister of Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and the officials of Pakistan and Punjab Bar Council attended the meeting.

Advocate General Punjab and officials of various bar associations also participated in the function.

The lawyer leaders pay tributes to Mohsin Naqvi for his unparalleled performance as Chief Minister of Punjab.

They said that Mohsin Speed excelled at every level and completed public projects with surprising speed in a short period of time.

The lawyer leaders congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on his appointment as a federal minister and expressed good wishes.

The minister said that he would do his best to pay back to the country in the best interest and fulfill the responsibility that Allah had given to him.

He said that he did best for the lawyers what he could do for the community because lawyers’ community was very close to his heart.

“I believe in team work and team work brings the best results” the minster added.

The lawyer leaders thanked Mohsin Naqvi for the record work for the welfare of the lawyers community

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Supreme Court Chief Minister Punjab Social Media Lawyers Hotel Best

Recent Stories

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

46 minutes ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

49 minutes ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

3 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

4 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

4 hours ago
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

16 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

16 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan