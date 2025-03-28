- Home
- Pakistan
- Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting on the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card holders
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting On The Repatriation Of Afghan Citizen Card Holders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting to review the repatriation process of Afghan Citizen Card holders.
The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) has been in effect since November 2023, and in its second phase. Afghan Citizen Card holders have been given a deadline of March 31 to voluntarily leave Pakistan.
Interior Minister stated that continuous coordination is being maintained between the federal and provincial governments regarding the repatriation process, and the federal government will provide full support to the provinces. Additionally, a committee has been formed based on the recommendations of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry will visit the provinces to resolve any issues arising during the repatriation process. Mohsin Naqvi also directed authorities to ensure respectful treatment of foreign nationals.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, the Federal Secretary for Interior, the Secretary for Kashmir Affairs & SAFRON, Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General (IGs) of all provinces, the Director General of FIA, the IG of Islamabad Police, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, the Coordinator of the National Action Plan, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Law, and security agencies.
During the briefing, it was informed that all arrangements for the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card holders have been completed. A door-to-door awareness campaign is underway, and the mapping of Afghan Citizen Card holders has been finalized. Furthermore, holding centers, food provisions, and healthcare facilities have also been arranged for those returning.
Recent Stories
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting on the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card holders6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark discuss energy cooperation with focus on mining sector6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews security, general arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr celebration6 minutes ago
-
RPO review security arrangements in Lower Dir6 minutes ago
-
CTO, SSP operations review traffic arrangements for Jumu'atul-Wida16 minutes ago
-
NH&MP AIG holds ‘e-Kutchery’ to address public concerns, enhance road safety26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses grief over devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand26 minutes ago
-
RPO orders zero tolerance against traffic rule violators26 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign to start in Bahawalpur from April 2126 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gull visits PS Khanna , emphasizes public service36 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping frenzy peaks as Islamabad gears up for festive celebrations36 minutes ago
-
Murder accused arrested46 minutes ago