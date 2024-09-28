Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident in Panjgur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of seven laborers in a firing incident in the Panjgur region on Saturday.

In a statement, Naqvi offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased workers, extending his sympathies to those mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Naqvi strongly condemned the heinous act, stating that those responsible for firing on innocent laborers do not deserve any leniency.

He assured the bereaved families that the government stands with them in this time of immense grief.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the deceased laborers," Naqvi said, emphasizing that the nation shares their pain. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured worker, hoping for their speedy return to health.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice, ensuring that such incidents do not go unpunished.