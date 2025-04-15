Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Mastung Bomb Blast, Pays Tribute To Martyred Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Mastung Bomb Blast, Pays Tribute to Martyred Personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the bomb blast near a Balochistan Constabulary vehicle on Dasht Road in Mastung, which claimed the lives of three security personnel.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, the Interior Minister paid tribute to the martyred officers, acknowledging their bravery and sacrifice. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and assured them of the nation’s unwavering support.

“The martyred officers are our pride and will forever live in our hearts,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

“We stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and salute their great sacrifice,” he added.

The Minister also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack and directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for them.

Speaking on the nature of terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “Terrorists have no religion or nationality; they are enemies of humanity.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring peace and security across the country.

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

1 minute ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

46 minutes ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

1 hour ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

1 hour ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Googl ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King ov ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM

2 hours ago
 Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

4 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan