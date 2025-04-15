Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Mastung Bomb Blast, Pays Tribute to Martyred Personnel

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the bomb blast near a Balochistan Constabulary vehicle on Dasht Road in Mastung, which claimed the lives of three security personnel.
Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, the Interior Minister paid tribute to the martyred officers, acknowledging their bravery and sacrifice. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and assured them of the nation’s unwavering support.
“The martyred officers are our pride and will forever live in our hearts,” said Mohsin Naqvi.
“We stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and salute their great sacrifice,” he added.
The Minister also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack and directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for them.
Speaking on the nature of terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “Terrorists have no religion or nationality; they are enemies of humanity.”
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring peace and security across the country.
