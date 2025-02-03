Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Levies vehicle in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Levies vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the martyrdom of four Levies personnel.

Interior Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and paid rich tribute to the brave personnel who lost their lives in the attack.

He expressed his solidarity with the bereaved families and said that we equally share their pain and sorrow.

Mohsin Naqvi assured that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain, and the government stands with their families during this difficult time.