Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns The Attack On Anti-Polio Team In Nushki
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on an anti-polio team in Nushki.
He paid tribute to the martyred police personnel Abdul Waheed and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family.
The Interior Minister said that Police Constable Abdul Waheed attained the great status of martyrdom, and we stand in solidarity with his grieving family.
He further stated that the attack on a team deployed to secure the future of our children is intolerable, and those who target the safe and healthy future of children will be dealt with with an iron hand.
