Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal. In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi praised Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership, courage, and professionalism
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal. In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi praised Field Marshal Asim Munir's leadership, courage, and professionalism.
The Interior Minister said that Field Marshal Asim Munir achieved this great honor through hard work, dedication, and exceptional abilities. He said the promotion to Field Marshal was well-deserved, especially after the recent successful operations led by the Pakistan Army under Field Marshal Munir’s command.
Mohsin Naqvi added that the armed forces, under Field Marshal Munir’s leadership, gave a strong response to the enemy and taught them a lesson they will not forget.
He also praised the unity of the Pakistani nation, saying that people stood like a wall beside the military during difficult times.
“The bravery, wisdom, and leadership shown by Field Marshal Asim Munir is rare in history,” said the Interior Minister.
He expressed hope that the Pakistan Army will achieve even more success under Field Marshal Munir’s guidance. Mohsin Naqvi ended his statement by offering prayers for the continued victories and progress of the armed forces.
