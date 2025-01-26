Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Denies Attending Anti-China Event In US

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denies attending Anti-China event in US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denies attending anti-China event in US, said " he did not attend any anti-China event in the United States". He added that opponents are just spreading venomous propaganda.

While addressing the media in Houston, USA, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified that he participated in a youth event, which was given a wrong impression through propaganda.

He emphasized that such propaganda does not matter as he did not attend any such event. He highlighted that the purpose of his visit was to develop an effective plan against terrorism through cooperation with American politicians.

He stressed that the war against terrorism is not just Pakistan's fight but a collective battle. He warned that anyone who takes up arms against Pakistan will be dealt with iron hands.

The Interior Minister expressed concern that the members of US House of Representatives are being incited against Pakistan.

He advised politicians to refrain from harming Pakistan's interests. He stated that the meetings with Congress members were very positive.

