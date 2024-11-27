Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate Shifting Of Injured ASP To Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday directed for the immediate shifting of injured ASP Muhammad Aleem to Lahore for better medical treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday directed for the immediate shifting of injured ASP Muhammad Aleem to Lahore for better medical treatment.

ASP Muhammad Aleem was severely injured in the eye due to stone-pelting by miscreants and was admitted to PIMS Hospital.

Interior Minister said that every possible effort will be made to save ASP Muhammad Aleem's eye from damage. He directed that the injured ASP be shifted to one of the best private hospitals in Lahore for treatment.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered the immediate shifting of the injured ASP to Lahore's best private hospital for further treatment, stating that he will be shifted today.

Earlier, Minister Naqvi visited PIMS Hospital in Islamabad and inquired about the health and treatment of injured ASP Muhammad Aleem.

