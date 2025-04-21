Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over The Passing Of Pope Francis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, praising his lifelong commitment to humanity, interfaith harmony, and global peace.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the family of Pope Francis and to the global Catholic Christian community. “I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family and the Catholic Christian community around the world,” Naqvi said.

Remembering Pope Francis as a symbol of compassion and humility, the minister said, “Pope Francis played a remarkable role in serving suffering humanity. His efforts to promote peace and harmony will always be remembered.

Highlighting the Pope’s global influence, Naqvi noted, “His services for peace in the world earned international respect. The world has lost a sincere and devoted advocate of peace.”

Referring to Pope Francis’s stance on the Palestine issue, the minister acknowledged his courage and commitment to justice. “His principled position on the Palestinian cause was widely appreciated across the international community,” Naqvi stated.

He concluded by saying that Pope Francis’s demise is a loss not only to the Christian world but to all humanity. “With his passing, the world is deprived of a voice that consistently stood for peace, justice, and human dignity,” he added.

