Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Army Helicopter Crash Near Chilas
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Army Aviation helicopter crash near Chilas, which claimed the lives of two pilots and three crew members.
Paying rich tribute to the martyrs, the Interior Minister honored Major Atif, Major Faisal, Naib Subedar Maqbool, Havaldar Jahangir, and Naik Amir, who embraced martyrdom while performing their duty.
Naqvi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, assuring them that the nation stands with them in this difficult time. “The families of the martyrs are not alone in their grief; we equally share their pain,” he said.
Praying for the departed souls, Naqvi asked Allah Almighty to grant courage and patience to the families of the martyrs to bear this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds Pak-China enduring friendship42 seconds ago
-
KP Governor condoles with Afghan Consul General over earthquake losses46 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Army Helicopter Crash Near Chilas47 seconds ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi visits flood-affected areas of Mailsi48 seconds ago
-
Women killed her Sister-in-Law over on demestic issue, police arrested50 seconds ago
-
NA offers prayers for flood victims, martyrs, Afghanistan earthquake casualties51 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges authorities to prioritize safety amid expected flood in Sindh57 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 336 emergencies in August59 seconds ago
-
IUB hosts 4th national Seerat-un-Nabi conference11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits flooded areas, reviews relief efforts11 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC orders repairs11 minutes ago
-
Flooding in Sutlej triggers mass evacuations, crop devastation11 minutes ago