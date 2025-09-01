Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Army Helicopter Crash Near Chilas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Army Helicopter Crash Near Chilas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Army Aviation helicopter crash near Chilas, which claimed the lives of two pilots and three crew members.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs, the Interior Minister honored Major Atif, Major Faisal, Naib Subedar Maqbool, Havaldar Jahangir, and Naik Amir, who embraced martyrdom while performing their duty.

Naqvi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, assuring them that the nation stands with them in this difficult time. “The families of the martyrs are not alone in their grief; we equally share their pain,” he said.

Praying for the departed souls, Naqvi asked Allah Almighty to grant courage and patience to the families of the martyrs to bear this irreparable loss.

