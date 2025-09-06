Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Extend Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings to Nation and Muslim Ummah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while extending heartfelt greetings to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi said that the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal is the sacred day when the magnificent personality was born about whom Allah said: “And We have sent you as a mercy for the entire worlds.”

Interior Minister said that with the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet the world witnessed the face of light, darkness was defeated, and humanity discovered the true meaning of justice and mercy. The birth of Hazart Mustafa was that radiant moment when the gates of the heavens opened, blessings descended upon the earth, and every particle of the universe was illuminated. He stated that as Sadiq (the Truthful) and Amin (the Trustworthy), the Prophet lit the lamp of honesty and integrity in the merciless environment of Makkah.

Mohsin Naqvi said that with the advent of Prophethood Hazarat Muhammad, every idol of ignorance was shattered and humanity was shown the path of truth and wisdom. He said that the exalted way of life of the Hazrat Muhammad is the best model for us.

He added that in the State of Madinah, the Holy Prophet bound together society, politics, and justice into a moral and economic framework. He emphasized that The Prophet gave a model social and economic system which remains a guiding light for the entire world. He highlighted that Hazat Muhammad made the mosque not only a center of worship but also a source of training, justice, and love.

The Interior Minister said that the Prophet’s mercy towards slaves, orphans, and the weak stands as a pillar of the eternal system of justice. He added that on the day of the conquest of Makkah, the Holy Prophet elevated humanity to new heights by forgiving his enemies.

Mohsin Naqvi said that, unfortunately, the Muslim Ummah has forgotten the radiant teachings of the Holy Prophet, and this is the fundamental cause of its decline. He underscored that it is essential to truly follow the Uswa-e-Hasanah (the noble example of the Holy Prophet) for development, prosperity, peace, and stability. He stressed that the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal is a day of renewal of the pledge that we make the Seerah of the Holy Prophet the guiding mirror of our lives.