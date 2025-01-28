Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack in Qilla Abdullah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack by khawarji terrorists at the Gulistan check post in Qilla Abdullah.

Interior Minister praised the security forces for their timely action, saying they deserve appreciation for repelling the terrorist attack and eliminating the five Khawarji terrorists.

He also paid tribute to the two security personnel, Naik Tahir Khan and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal, who sacrificed their lives while bravely fighting the terrorists.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, acknowledging that their sacrifices are valued by the nation.

He emphasized that the great sacrifices of the martyrs will be always remembered.