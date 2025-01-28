Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Security Forces For Foiling Terrorist Attack In Qilla Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack in Qilla Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack by khawarji terrorists at the Gulistan check post in Qilla Abdullah.

Interior Minister praised the security forces for their timely action, saying they deserve appreciation for repelling the terrorist attack and eliminating the five Khawarji terrorists.

He also paid tribute to the two security personnel, Naik Tahir Khan and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal, who sacrificed their lives while bravely fighting the terrorists.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, acknowledging that their sacrifices are valued by the nation.

He emphasized that the great sacrifices of the martyrs will be always remembered.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

16 minutes ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

31 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

45 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

46 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan