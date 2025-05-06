- Home
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To 7 Martyred Soldiers In Mach Terror Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid heartfelt tribute to the seven Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Mach, Balochistan, calling the incident a cowardly and condemnable act.
In his statement, Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorists’ assault and extended his deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the fallen heroes.
“We stand with the families of the martyrs and will always remain by their side,” the minister affirmed. “Their sacrifices will not go in vain.”
Paying tribute to the bravery and commitment of the soldiers, Naqvi emphasized that they earned the highest honor of martyrdom and are true heroes of the nation.
Naqvi said the entire nation shares in the grief of the bereaved families and honors the unmatched sacrifices made by these brave sons of the soil.
