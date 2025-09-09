Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyred Major Adnan Aslam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tribute to Major Adnan Aslam, who embraced martyrdom while courageously fighting India-sponsored terrorists.
“Major Adnan Aslam’s supreme sacrifice will always be remembered,” Naqvi said, adding that the entire nation takes pride in such brave sons of the soil.
He emphasized that martyrs never die, and Major Adnan Aslam will continue to live in the hearts of the people.
“The nation is indebted to the eternal sacrifices of its martyrs and will always remain so,” Naqvi stated. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to root out the menace of terrorism from the country and repay the debt owed to the martyrs.
