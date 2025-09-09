Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyred Major Adnan Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Adnan Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tribute to Major Adnan Aslam, who embraced martyrdom while courageously fighting India-sponsored terrorists.

“Major Adnan Aslam’s supreme sacrifice will always be remembered,” Naqvi said, adding that the entire nation takes pride in such brave sons of the soil.

He emphasized that martyrs never die, and Major Adnan Aslam will continue to live in the hearts of the people.

“The nation is indebted to the eternal sacrifices of its martyrs and will always remain so,” Naqvi stated. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to root out the menace of terrorism from the country and repay the debt owed to the martyrs.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

3 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

5 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

5 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

6 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

6 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

10 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

18 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

18 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan