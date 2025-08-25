Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises KP Police, CTD For Successful Operation Against Terrorists In Upper Dir

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises KP Police, CTD for Successful Operation Against Terrorists in Upper Dir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for their successful operation against terrorists of Fitna Al-Hindustan in Upper Dir.

In a statement, Naqvi commended the professional skills of the security forces for eliminating five terrorists during the operation. He said the KP Police and CTD have thwarted the nefarious designs of the terrorists and once again proved their operational strength.

“Our brave forces are resolute in their mission to completely eradicate terrorism from the country. The nation is proud of its valiant sons,” the minister said. He added that the successful operations against Fitna Al-Hindustan are a clear testimony to the professional competence of the forces.

Naqvi reaffirmed that the entire nation stands firmly with its security forces in the fight against terrorism. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the police personnel who sustained injuries during the operation.

