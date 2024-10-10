Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises Security Forces For Eliminating Four Terrorists In Janikhel Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended Pakistan's security forces for their recent successful operation in the Janikhel area of Bannu, which led to the elimination of four terrorists belonging to the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij.

The intelligence-based operation was hailed as a significant victory in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“Once again, the security forces have conducted a successful operation, bringing four terrorists to their deserving fate,” Naqvi said. He emphasized the importance of the operation in neutralizing threats to national security and undermining the terrorists' harmful plans.

Naqvi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the security forces, acknowledging their efforts in foiling the nefarious intentions of the terrorists. “I congratulate the security forces for thwarting the nefarious designs of the terrorists through a successful operation,” he remarked.

The minister also praised the courage and professionalism of the soldiers involved, offering a salute to their bravery.

"We salute the bravery of the security forces' personnel," Naqvi said, adding that the entire nation stands united in its admiration of the forces' capabilities. “The nation is proud of the professional skills of the brave soldiers of the security forces,” he added.

Naqvi reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and underscored the national resolve to support the security forces in their mission. “Terrorists and their facilitators are a burden on this land, and with the support of the nation, we will eliminate terrorism from this soil,” he affirmed.

He concluded by stating that the whole nation stands with the security forces in their quest to crush terrorist activities. “The entire nation stands with the security forces to crush the heads of the terrorists,” he said.

The successful operation in Janikhel highlights the ongoing efforts of Pakistan’s security apparatus to maintain peace and stability in the region.

