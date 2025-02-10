Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Development Work At Margalla Enclave
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of the new joint sector, Margalla Enclave, being developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA). During his visit, he assessed the progress of ongoing development work and issued directives to expedite construction.
Minister Naqvi announced that 50% of the development work will be completed by August 14, while the entire project will be finished by December 31, after which plot owners will be give possession.
“The pace of development work should be accelerated, and all available resources must be utilized to ensure timely completion,” he emphasized.
To improve accessibility, Naqvi directed the construction of a new road leading to Margalla Enclave. He stressed that with an alternative access route, the travel time from the Prime Minister’s House to Margalla Enclave should be reduced to just five minutes.
Additionally, he ordered the immediate removal of encroachments along the route to facilitate smooth access.
Highlighting the prime location of the project, Naqvi noted that it has garnered significant interest from the public. “This project will not only offer a scenic location but also provide modern, high-quality facilities to residents,” he stated.
According to a briefing, Margalla Enclave will also feature a lake, adding to its appeal. The project is being developed on 10,000 kanals of land, with plots available in 5 marla, 10 marla, and 1 kanal sizes.
The last date for submitting applications for plots has been set as February 14. CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and DHA Project Director briefed the minister on development work and sector planning, outlining the future course of action for the project.
