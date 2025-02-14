Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Strongly Condemns Blast In Balochistan's Shahreg Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near a laborers' vehicle in the Shahreg area of Balochistan. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of eleven lives.
He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured laborers.
He emphasized that those responsible for targeting innocent people are not deserving of any leniency.
He reassured that he stands in solidarity with the grieving families and shared their pain and sorrow during this difficult time.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two kite sellers with 225 kites, 15 string rolls6 minutes ago
-
KCCL sports festival 2024 concludes6 minutes ago
-
Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi administers Oath to Justice SM Atiq Shah acting CJ PHC6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest main accused in murder case6 minutes ago
-
30 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Strongly condemns blast in Balochistan's Shahreg Area6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi oversees arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
DC Murree reviews 'Suthra Punjab' campaign26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces to recruit 16,247 teachers26 minutes ago
-
HEC issues revised curricula for Zoology degrees26 minutes ago
-
DIG takes notice of two hindu traders being injured36 minutes ago