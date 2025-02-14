(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near a laborers' vehicle in the Shahreg area of Balochistan. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of eleven lives.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured laborers.

He emphasized that those responsible for targeting innocent people are not deserving of any leniency.

He reassured that he stands in solidarity with the grieving families and shared their pain and sorrow during this difficult time.