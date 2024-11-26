Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits D-Chowk To Review Security Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited D-Chowk to review the security arrangements upto Shaheed Millat
Chowk.
Despite the ongoing shelling by miscreants, Mohsin Naqvi reached Shaheed Millat Chowk and met with the personnel on duty.
The Interior Minister stood by the personnel during the shelling, boosting their morale, urging them to bravely counter the miscreants.
He individually met with the personnel of Rangers, FC, Police, and Sindh Police, appreciating their enthusiasm. The personnel on duty chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad".
Talking to the personnel, Interior Minister said: "You are all soldiers of Pakistan, and you have to deal with the miscreants according to the law."
IG Islamabad Police, Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials accompanied the Minister.
