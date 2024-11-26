Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits D-Chowk To Review Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits D-Chowk to review security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited D-Chowk to review the security arrangements upto Shaheed Millat

Chowk.

Despite the ongoing shelling by miscreants, Mohsin Naqvi reached Shaheed Millat Chowk and met with the personnel on duty.

The Interior Minister stood by the personnel during the shelling, boosting their morale, urging them to bravely counter the miscreants.

He individually met with the personnel of Rangers, FC, Police, and Sindh Police, appreciating their enthusiasm. The personnel on duty chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad".

Talking to the personnel, Interior Minister said: "You are all soldiers of Pakistan, and you have to deal with the miscreants according to the law."

IG Islamabad Police, Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials accompanied the Minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister All

Recent Stories

CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfac ..

CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest

1 minute ago
 PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashe ..

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes

1 hour ago
 Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

3 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

17 hours ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

17 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

17 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

17 hours ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan