Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Iran, Offers Prayers At Imam Reza’s Shrine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Iran, Offers Prayers at Imam Reza’s Shrine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in the Iranian city of Mashhad on an official visit on Tuesday.

He was warmly welcomed at Mashhad International Airport by the Governor General of Khorasan Province, Gholam Hossein Mozaffari.

During his visit, Minister Naqvi offered prayers at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.), visited different parts of the shrine, and made special prayers for peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.

Speaking to the media, he thanked the Iranian government for making special arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims. He said, “God willing, Pakistan and Iran will continue working together to improve facilities for pilgrims.”

Recent Stories

ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Confer ..

ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

5 minutes ago
 Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogu ..

Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release

7 minutes ago
 Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani com ..

Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..

16 minutes ago
 First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

20 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian ..

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

35 minutes ago
 President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

50 minutes ago
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

50 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr particip ..

On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional ..

Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..

1 hour ago
 TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities fr ..

TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan