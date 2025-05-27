Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Iran, Offers Prayers At Imam Reza’s Shrine
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in the Iranian city of Mashhad on an official visit on Tuesday.
He was warmly welcomed at Mashhad International Airport by the Governor General of Khorasan Province, Gholam Hossein Mozaffari.
During his visit, Minister Naqvi offered prayers at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.), visited different parts of the shrine, and made special prayers for peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.
Speaking to the media, he thanked the Iranian government for making special arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims. He said, “God willing, Pakistan and Iran will continue working together to improve facilities for pilgrims.”
