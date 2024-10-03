- Home
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Warns Of Stern Action Against Protestors During Malaysian PM's Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday warned Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), of stern action against protestors if anyone disrupts law and order at the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister's visit to Pakistan.
The government will ensure fool proof security arrangements at the time of visit Malaysian Prime Minister, said the minister.
According to the new law, specific place has already been allocated for public and political gatherings with the permission of concerned authorities, he added.
Naqvi said that the protest demonstration is a constitutional right of every citizen but the government will not allow anyone to sabotage the visits of foreign dignitaries.
He said that knowing well about government's action against protest demonstration during the visit of foreign guest, PTI's call to storm Islamabad is an enemy agenda.
Pakistan can not afford even a minor security lapse during the visit of a foreign dignitary. The PTI leadership must review their decision, otherwise the government will not tolerate anyone and an indiscriminate action will be taken against all protestors, the minister added.
Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur is a patriot Pakistani and responsible person but the protest call at such an important time does not suite to his stature, Mohsin Naqvi said adding that the government, paramilitary forces, Rangers, FC and capital police is fully prepared to deal with protestors.
He said that the government has also called Pakistan army to ensure security arrangements for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit taking place in Islamabad.
PTI leadership should consider the request of Maualana Fazal-ur-Rehman to postpone their protests until these events successfully conclude, Naqvi added.
SCO summit is being hosted by Pakistan after years and the success of the event is a success of every single Pakistani, said the minster adding that summary for holiday on 17 October has been sent to the Prime Minister for approval.
