Interior Minister Naqvi strongly condemns explosion in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the explosion in Khuzdar, Balochistan and has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the blast .

In his message, the Federal Interior Minister has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for patience.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the blast. He said that the government, security forces And the people are determined in the war against terrorism and this scourge will be eradicated from the land of Pakistan.