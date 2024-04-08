Open Menu

Interior Minister Naqvi Strongly Condemns Explosion In Khuzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Interior Minister Naqvi strongly condemns explosion in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the explosion in Khuzdar, Balochistan and has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the blast .

In his message, the Federal Interior Minister has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for patience.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the blast. He said that the government, security forces And the people are determined in the war against terrorism and this scourge will be eradicated from the land of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Khuzdar From Government

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

3 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

3 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

4 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

23 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan