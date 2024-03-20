Interior Minister Naqvi Visits NACTA Headquarters
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Federal minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi here on Wednesday visited National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi here on Wednesday visited National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters.
He presided over an important meeting where several major decisions were taken, out of which one was to restructure NACTA on modern lines as well as to place it on the front in war against terrorism.
The meeting also decided to summon a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the National Action Plan in the next week which will be presided over by Interior Minister.
The minister said that instead of taking action after every incident of terrorism, we must take early action to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators.
He called for a detailed report on the efficiency of all provincial Counter Terrorism Departments (CTD).
He said that establishment of National CTD is the need of the hour for complete elimination of terrorism.
Naqvi said a comprehensive strategy should be formulated against terrorism and extremism adding that the National Action Plan should be fully implemented.
NACTA chief, Rai Tahir gave detailed briefing to Federal Interior Minister while Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani and senior officials also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana
Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan
NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day
Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan
Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab
Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana46 seconds ago
-
Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan47 seconds ago
-
NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day49 seconds ago
-
Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar52 seconds ago
-
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister5 minutes ago
-
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial5 minutes ago
-
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with disabilities5 minutes ago
-
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement5 minutes ago
-
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer34 seconds ago
-
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division37 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for making price control mechanism more effective39 seconds ago