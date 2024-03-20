Open Menu

Interior Minister Naqvi Visits NACTA Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Federal minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi here on Wednesday visited National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters

He presided over an important meeting where several major decisions were taken, out of which one was to restructure NACTA on modern lines as well as to place it on the front in war against terrorism.

The meeting also decided to summon a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the National Action Plan in the next week which will be presided over by Interior Minister.

The minister said that instead of taking action after every incident of terrorism, we must take early action to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators.

He called for a detailed report on the efficiency of all provincial Counter Terrorism Departments (CTD).

He said that establishment of National CTD is the need of the hour for complete elimination of terrorism.

Naqvi said a comprehensive strategy should be formulated against terrorism and extremism adding that the National Action Plan should be fully implemented.

NACTA chief, Rai Tahir gave detailed briefing to Federal Interior Minister while Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani and senior officials also attended the meeting.

