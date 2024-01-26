Interior Minister Offers Jumma Prayer In Faisal Mosque
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Friday offered Jumma prayer in the capital’s largest and beautiful Faisal Mosque.
The caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar had instructed to offer Namaz-e-Istiska across the country for rains across the country, necessary to deal with drought like situation causing serious threats to the health of human lives, especially the children.
After the prayers, the minister said that Faisal Mosque was a national asset of Pakistan and its beautification needed special attention. He directed the Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to complete the decoration work of the mosque as soon as possible.
Recent Stories
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical instruments donated to Allied Hospital5 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits tourist facilitation centers to review arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Liaquat Bagh E-Library to review facilities5 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Peoples Colony, adjoining area5 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan inaugurates 'DG Buzz' at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi25 minutes ago
-
District Administrator distributes poultry packages among Afghan refugees25 minutes ago
-
DC reviews preparations for elections25 minutes ago
-
Mainly very cold weather with isolated light rain predicted in KP25 minutes ago
-
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls34 minutes ago
-
PTI’s Ikram Ghazi PK-39 Hazara fined for aerial firing video35 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes fines on 24 candidates for violating Code of Conduct35 minutes ago
-
SPL is a welcome initiative: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari45 minutes ago