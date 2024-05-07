Open Menu

Interior Minister Orders Crackdown Against Electricity Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday ordered to speed up crackdown to stop over-billing and electricity theft.

He ordered an indiscriminate action should be continued against the officers who burden the citizens through over billing.

Zero tolerance policy on over billing will continue, said Mohsin Naqvi adding that it is absolutely unacceptable to punish citizens for the incompetence and negligence of DISCOs.

He said, it is a priority to give relief to electricity consumers in over-billing.

He also ordered an action be taken against government personnel involved in electricity theft.

The Minister was chairing a meeting at FIA Lahore Zonal Office to review the progress on action against over-billing and electricity thieves.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the progress on the instructions given during the last visit.

Director FIA Lahore Sarfraz Vark gave the briefing.

DG FIA Ishaq Jahangir attended the meeting through video link.

