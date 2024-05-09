Open Menu

Interior Minister Orders Investigation Of Fire Incident At Immigration Counter Of Lahore Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Interior Minister orders investigation of fire incident at immigration counter of Lahore Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has sought a detailed report and ordered thorough investigation of fire incident at the immigration counter of Lahore Airport on Thursday.

Taking notice of the fire incident, Naqvi directed that the immigration counter should be made functional as soon as possible for the convenience of passengers.

Meanwhile the spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in his statement said that the immigration system maintenance time at Lahore Airport has been extended till 10:00 p.m.

He said that the International operations will be able to start as soon as the IMS system is restored and a notice has been issued for the information of international airlines in this regard.

He said that Lahore Airport is available for domestic and cargo operations as usual.

He clarified that the situation at the airport is gradually returning to normal and no casualties were reported.

He also stated that four Hajj flights were operated from the airport and all agencies at the airport are trying to bring the situation back to normal however normal operations will be restored as soon as the technical issues are overcome.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Hajj All From Airport P

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

5 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan