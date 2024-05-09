Interior Minister orders investigation of fire incident at immigration counter of Lahore Airport

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has sought a detailed report and ordered thorough investigation of fire incident at the immigration counter of Lahore Airport on Thursday.
Taking notice of the fire incident, Naqvi directed that the immigration counter should be made functional as soon as possible for the convenience of passengers.
Meanwhile the spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in his statement said that the immigration system maintenance time at Lahore Airport has been extended till 10:00 p.m.
He said that the International operations will be able to start as soon as the IMS system is restored and a notice has been issued for the information of international airlines in this regard.
He said that Lahore Airport is available for domestic and cargo operations as usual.
He clarified that the situation at the airport is gradually returning to normal and no casualties were reported.
He also stated that four Hajj flights were operated from the airport and all agencies at the airport are trying to bring the situation back to normal however normal operations will be restored as soon as the technical issues are overcome.
