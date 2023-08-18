Open Menu

Interior Minister Orders To Release PTM Activists

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Interior Minister orders to release PTM activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday ordered immediate release of the activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) detained in Lahore, Peshawar and other cities.

The minister, in a post on the social media platform X, also thanked the PTM leadership for cooperation with the caretaker government.

He wrote that after successful dialogue (with the government), the PTM leadership agreed to change the venue of their protest from in front of the Supreme Court to the Tarnol area.

