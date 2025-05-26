Interior Minister pays condolence visit to residence of Chaudhry Abdul Qayoom

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 10:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Divisional President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Benazirabad and Minister for Interior and Law, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, visited the residence of Chairman Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum Arain.

During his visit, Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to Chairman Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum Arain on the sad demise of his brother and offered Dua for the departed soul's elevation in ranks.

Ministers was accompanied by Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, PPP City President Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Syed Atif Zaidi, Advocate Shabbir Zardari, Shahabuddin Mallah, Meraj Gopang, and other prominent personalities.

Javed Abro, Rehan Khan, Ittifaq Lehri, Ali Ahmed Waraich, Ijaz Sheikh, Irfan Dahri, and Bilal Samo were also present on the occasion.

