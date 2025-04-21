Open Menu

Interior Minister Pays Glowing Tribute To Allama Iqbal On His 87th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Interior minister pays glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal on his 87th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on the occasion of his 87th death anniversary, acknowledging his profound contributions to the ideological foundation of Pakistan and the broader Muslim world.

In a heartfelt message released on Sunday, the interior minister lauded Iqbal’s visionary philosophy and termed his thoughts a timeless source of guidance for the nation. “Allama Iqbal was not just a poet but a philosopher, thinker, and visionary whose teachings still illuminate our path,” Naqvi said.

Highlighting the relevance of Iqbal’s message in the modern era, the minister stated, “Iqbal gave a universal message of selfhood, unity, and brotherhood. His philosophy of ‘Khudi’ (self-realization) is a call to awaken the inner strength of individuals and nations alike.”

Naqvi emphasized that without Iqbal’s dream of a separate homeland for Muslims, the creation of Pakistan would not have been possible. “If Allama Iqbal had not envisioned a separate state for Muslims, we would not be breathing in a free and independent homeland today,” he remarked.

“His debt is something the nation can never repay.”

Calling for national unity, the minister said the time had come for all Pakistanis to stand united in the face of challenges and work collectively for the country’s progress. “According to Iqbal’s philosophy, we must confront every challenge together, with courage and conviction.”

Naqvi further noted that Iqbal’s teachings are more relevant today than ever before. “The need to follow Iqbal’s philosophy is greater today than it has ever been. We must turn his ideas into a roadmap for the future,” he stressed.

He concluded his message by urging the nation to renew its commitment to Iqbal’s vision. “Today, we must reaffirm our pledge to make Allama Iqbal’s thoughts a guiding light for our national journey.”

Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who passed away on April 21, 1938, is remembered as a towering figure in the history of the Muslim world. His poetry and philosophy played a key role in inspiring the movement for Pakistan and continue to influence generations.

