Interior Minister Pays Glowing Tribute To Allama Iqbal On His 87th Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on the occasion of his 87th death anniversary, acknowledging his profound contributions to the ideological foundation of Pakistan and the broader Muslim world.
In a heartfelt message released on Sunday, the interior minister lauded Iqbal’s visionary philosophy and termed his thoughts a timeless source of guidance for the nation. “Allama Iqbal was not just a poet but a philosopher, thinker, and visionary whose teachings still illuminate our path,” Naqvi said.
Highlighting the relevance of Iqbal’s message in the modern era, the minister stated, “Iqbal gave a universal message of selfhood, unity, and brotherhood. His philosophy of ‘Khudi’ (self-realization) is a call to awaken the inner strength of individuals and nations alike.”
Naqvi emphasized that without Iqbal’s dream of a separate homeland for Muslims, the creation of Pakistan would not have been possible. “If Allama Iqbal had not envisioned a separate state for Muslims, we would not be breathing in a free and independent homeland today,” he remarked.
“His debt is something the nation can never repay.”
Calling for national unity, the minister said the time had come for all Pakistanis to stand united in the face of challenges and work collectively for the country’s progress. “According to Iqbal’s philosophy, we must confront every challenge together, with courage and conviction.”
Naqvi further noted that Iqbal’s teachings are more relevant today than ever before. “The need to follow Iqbal’s philosophy is greater today than it has ever been. We must turn his ideas into a roadmap for the future,” he stressed.
He concluded his message by urging the nation to renew its commitment to Iqbal’s vision. “Today, we must reaffirm our pledge to make Allama Iqbal’s thoughts a guiding light for our national journey.”
Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who passed away on April 21, 1938, is remembered as a towering figure in the history of the Muslim world. His poetry and philosophy played a key role in inspiring the movement for Pakistan and continue to influence generations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK Christian community celebrates "Easter" festival with full religious zeal, fervor4 minutes ago
-
DC instructs to monitor markets to ensure vegetable, fruits at controlled rates4 minutes ago
-
Five-day anti-polio drive started in district4 minutes ago
-
Interior minister pays glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal on his 87th death anniversary4 minutes ago
-
'Community Influencers Key to Polio Vaccination Success': Syed Mustafa Kamal4 minutes ago
-
Hassle-free Hajj on cards as government revamps services: Sardar Yousaf24 minutes ago
-
Seven nabbed over power stealing24 minutes ago
-
72,422 kids to be immunized in Mirpur district during 5-day National Polio~eradication drive34 minutes ago
-
APHC slams Hindutva agenda projection in IIOJK, urges release of detainees2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz pays homage to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist with mother, sister killed in road accident12 hours ago
-
Farmers urged to make strong liaison with Agri experts for quality seed15 hours ago