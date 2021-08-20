Interior Minister pays rich tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad paid glowing tribute to the determination of the young officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 50th martyrdom anniversary on Friday.

In a statement, he said that the nation will always remember those martyrs who rendered their lives for the sake of the country Sheikh Rashid said, "We are proud of all our martyrs as Pakistan stays due to their tremendous sacrifices. The whole nation pays salute to Shaheed Pilot officer Rashid Minhas."He said that the brave son of the soil accepted to sacrifice his life but did not allow the country's dignity to be tarnished.