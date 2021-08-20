UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Pays Rich Tribute To Rashid Minhas Shaheed

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

Interior Minister pays rich tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad paid glowing tribute to the determination of the young officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 50th martyrdom anniversary on Friday.

In a statement, he said that the nation will always remember those martyrs who rendered their lives for the sake of the country Sheikh Rashid said, "We are proud of all our martyrs as Pakistan stays due to their tremendous sacrifices. The whole nation pays salute to Shaheed Pilot officer Rashid Minhas."He said that the brave son of the soil accepted to sacrifice his life but did not allow the country's dignity to be tarnished.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Young Rashid All

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

4 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.