Interior Minister Pays Tribute To Martyred Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday issued a message on the 53rd Martyrdom Day of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed who received Nishan-e-Hyder.

He paid rich tribute to the martyred pilot officer in a magnificent words..

The great sacrifice of Shaheed Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas showed his undying love for the country.

An unforgettable example of unmatched courage and undying determination, said Naqvi.

He said that the entire nation is still proud of the great sacrifice of Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas showed unshakable determination and exceptional bravery for national defense, Mohsen Naqvi said adding that the nation will always remember Rashid Minhas Shaheed's eternal sacrifice of love for the country.

He added that Shaheed Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas is the hero of the nation and will always live in our hearts.

