Open Menu

Interior Minister Pays Tribute To Martyred Police Constable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Interior Minister pays tribute to martyred police Constable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid tribute to Constable Usman Ghani, who was martyred by terrorists firing near Shan Khel Karuna in the limits of SMA police station in Tank.

"Constable Usman Ghani earned high status of martyrdom" said the minister adding that Martyr Constable Usman Ghani laid down his precious life for the peace of the country.

KPK Police is on the frontline in the war against terrorism, he said.

The minister further said that the martyrs of KPK police have written the history of sacrifices with their blood.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go to waste.

With the strength of unity, we will completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Police Station Tank Usman Ghani Sunday Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

15 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

16 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

16 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

16 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

16 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

16 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

16 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

16 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan