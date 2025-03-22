Open Menu

Interior Minister Pays Tribute To Martyred Police Personnel In Drug Raid Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Interior Minister pays tribute to martyred police personnel in drug raid incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, paid tribute to Constable Imran Wains and Constable Rana Shafiq, who were martyred in a firing incident involving drug dealers.

In a statement, Naqvi expressed profound grief over the loss and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He commended the bravery and dedication of the fallen officers, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Constable Imran Wains and Constable Rana Shafiq laid down their lives while courageously confronting criminals. We salute their sacrifices and stand in solidarity with their families during this difficult time,” the Interior Minister said.

Naqvi also prayed for the swift recovery of the two police personnel injured in the attack, reaffirming the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and continuing the fight against drug-related crimes.

The tragic incident underscores the ongoing dangers faced by law enforcement officers combating drug trafficking and organized crime. Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack and pledged to intensify efforts to dismantle criminal networks threatening public safety.

