Interior Minister pays tribute to security forces for IBO in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for the successful intelligence-based operation in Panjgur and Zhob on Friday.

The brave security forces of Pakistan carried out a vigorous operation in the context of the events of August 26 and brought 5 terrorists to a gruesome end, said Mohsin Naqvi.

Salute to the soldiers of the security forces who brought the terrorists to hell, Mohsin Naqvi further said while appreciating the eternal role of the security forces for the establishment of peace in Balochistan.

Terrorists will no longer have a place to hide, he added.