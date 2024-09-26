- Home
Interior Minister Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 8 Terrorists In N.Waziristan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for their successful operation in North Waziristan's Razmak area, resulting in the elimination of 8 Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists.
The Interior Minister appreciated the security forces for their timely action, which led to the killing of 8 terrorists.
He saluted the brave soldiers of the security forces, stating that they are our pride and their professional expertise are commendable.
Minister reiterated the nation's resolve to eradicate terrorism, saying that terrorists are a burden and will be eliminated with the support of the nation. He emphasized that the entire nation stands with the security forces in their efforts to crush Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists.
