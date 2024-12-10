Interior minister pays tribute to security forces foiling terror plot in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) In a major success against terrorism, security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in the Zhob area, eliminating 15 Khariji terrorists and dismantling their nefarious plans.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the bravery and professionalism of the security forces, calling their efforts a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism. “Our security forces are highly professional and capable. The nation salutes their achievements,” he said.

Minister Naqvi also paid homage to Sepoy Arif Rehman, who embraced martyrdom during the operation and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the soldier’s family.

The operation, which thwarted a major terror plot, was hailed as a significant step in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism. “The nation takes immense pride in the sacrifices and capabilities of our security personnel, who continue to safeguard our country with unmatched dedication,” Naqvi remarked.