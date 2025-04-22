Interior Minister pays tribute to two martyred police officers in Taunsa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to two brave police officers who were martyred in a firing incident by dacoits in the Daira Din Panah area of Taunsa.

According to reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Shabbir and Constable Ghulam Fareed lost their lives while performing their duty. The tragic incident occurred during an operation against criminal elements in the region.

Minister Naqvi expressed his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred officers. He said, “We are equally sharing the grief of the families of our brave martyrs.” He emphasized that the sacrifices of Punjab Police officers like ASI Ghulam Shabbir and Constable Ghulam Fareed will never be forgotten.

“Both officers attained the high status of martyrdom while fulfilling their responsibilities with courage and dedication,” said the Interior Minister.

Mohsin Naqvi saluted the Punjab Police and praised their commitment to protecting the public, even at the cost of their lives. He added that the sacrifices made by such brave sons of the nation are a symbol of honor and pride.

The minister also reiterated the government's commitment to standing by the families of the martyrs and ensuring that they are supported in every possible way.