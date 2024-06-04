Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

(@Abdulla99267510)

Issues related to interfaith harmony, interfaith dialogue and promotion of peace and brotherhood came under discussion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Pope Francis on Tuesday said that interfaith dialogue and harmony are the only solution to the problems, being faced by the world today.

He was talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him at Vatican City.

Issues related to interfaith harmony, interfaith dialogue and promotion of peace and brotherhood came under discussion.

Pope Francis said his message for the people of Pakistan is peace and we should all work for peace and harmony. He prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes for its people. He also praised the immediate construction and repair of churches after the Jaranwala tragedy.

Describing the situation in Palestine as a matter of concern, the Pope said he gets updates about Palestine daily by having discussions with the welfare workers in Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister commended the services of Pope Francis to make the world a cradle of peace.

Mohsin Naqvi informed the Pope that protection of minorities in Pakistan is our top priority. He said our religion, our Prophet, our Constitution and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah have also emphasized the protection and care of minorities. He said the minorities living in Pakistan are enjoying equal rights.

The Interior Minister thanked Pope Francis for taking an effective stance on the Palestine issue.

He also informed the Pope about Pakistan’s sacrifices and actions in the war against terrorism. He said Pakistani nation and armed forces have rendered unprecedented and matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Earlier, the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was accorded a warm welcome at his arrival at Vatican City.