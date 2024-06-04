Interior Minister, Pope Francis Discuss Promotion Of Peace
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 03:57 PM
Issues related to interfaith harmony, interfaith dialogue and promotion of peace and brotherhood came under discussion.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Pope Francis on Tuesday said that interfaith dialogue and harmony are the only solution to the problems, being faced by the world today.
He was talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him at Vatican City.
Issues related to interfaith harmony, interfaith dialogue and promotion of peace and brotherhood came under discussion.
Pope Francis said his message for the people of Pakistan is peace and we should all work for peace and harmony. He prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes for its people. He also praised the immediate construction and repair of churches after the Jaranwala tragedy.
Describing the situation in Palestine as a matter of concern, the Pope said he gets updates about Palestine daily by having discussions with the welfare workers in Palestine.
Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister commended the services of Pope Francis to make the world a cradle of peace.
Mohsin Naqvi informed the Pope that protection of minorities in Pakistan is our top priority. He said our religion, our Prophet, our Constitution and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah have also emphasized the protection and care of minorities. He said the minorities living in Pakistan are enjoying equal rights.
The Interior Minister thanked Pope Francis for taking an effective stance on the Palestine issue.
He also informed the Pope about Pakistan’s sacrifices and actions in the war against terrorism. He said Pakistani nation and armed forces have rendered unprecedented and matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
Earlier, the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was accorded a warm welcome at his arrival at Vatican City.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports Minister opens hockey academy8 minutes ago
-
Five drug peddlers netted with five kg charras18 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city18 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit22 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to Govt Ghaziabad Hospital28 minutes ago
-
CM Murad inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilities28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Bar Council delegation visits USKT28 minutes ago
-
CM distributes Rs 71m among NGOs working for differently-abled persons38 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh47 minutes ago
-
UNHCR announces major energy project to solarize 125 public facilities in Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
Man found dead in canal58 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over deaths of miners in gas, labourers in firing incidents58 minutes ago