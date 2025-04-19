Interior Minister praises CTD for successful operation against terrorists in Duki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security agencies for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in the Duki area of Balochistan.

Commending the operation, Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the brave personnel who eliminated five terrorists, calling them "valiant sons of the nation." He stated that the CTD and allied agencies had achieved a major success by bringing high-value terrorists to justice and thwarting their malicious plans.

“We salute the courage of the young officers who carried out this mission with exceptional bravery,” said Naqvi. “The entire nation is proud of your determination and strength.”

He further emphasized that the Pakistani nation remains united and resolute in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating the menace from its roots.

The operation in Duki marks another significant step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and security across the country.