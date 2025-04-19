Open Menu

Interior Minister Praises CTD For Successful Operation Against Terrorists In Duki

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Interior Minister praises CTD for successful operation against terrorists in Duki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security agencies for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in the Duki area of Balochistan.

Commending the operation, Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the brave personnel who eliminated five terrorists, calling them "valiant sons of the nation." He stated that the CTD and allied agencies had achieved a major success by bringing high-value terrorists to justice and thwarting their malicious plans.

“We salute the courage of the young officers who carried out this mission with exceptional bravery,” said Naqvi. “The entire nation is proud of your determination and strength.”

He further emphasized that the Pakistani nation remains united and resolute in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating the menace from its roots.

The operation in Duki marks another significant step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and security across the country.

Recent Stories

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

8 minutes ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

17 hours ago
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

19 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

23 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan