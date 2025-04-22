Interior Minister Praises KP Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack In Bannu
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the bravery and professionalism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for successfully foiling a terrorist attack on a police post in Bannu.
In a statement issued on Monday, the interior minister lauded the swift and courageous response of the police personnel who thwarted an assault by extremist militants. He said, “The timely action of the Bannu police forced the terrorists to retreat, preventing a potentially devastating incident.”
The minister praised the police officers, calling them heroes of the nation. “The officers who defeated the evil intentions of these extremist terrorists are true heroes of our country,” he said.
Mohsin Naqvi expressed his pride in the courage displayed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, stating, “We are proud of the bravery and professional capabilities of our police force. They deserve the highest praise.” He further added, “I congratulate the entire team for their outstanding performance and fearless action.”
The minister reaffirmed the government’s full support for law enforcement agencies and emphasized that their dedication and sacrifices for the safety and security of the nation will always be honored and remembered.
Recent Stories
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC raids markets, nabs overcharging shopkeepers1 minute ago
-
Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating terrorists in Punjab, KP1 minute ago
-
Interior minister praises KP police for foiling terrorist attack in Bannu1 minute ago
-
One held with narcotics1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to two martyred police officers in Taunsa11 minutes ago
-
Earth’s protection shared responsibility: Gilani11 minutes ago
-
Sibi-Harnai train service restored11 minutes ago
-
Security measures reviewed for ongoing polio campaign21 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Sufi saints promote peace, tolerance: Gilani21 minutes ago
-
RIMS to organize free consultation for surgical disorders camp in capital on April 2621 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates IT labs in two colleges21 minutes ago
-
Ch Asif includes as independent director of BoG of OPF21 minutes ago