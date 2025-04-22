Open Menu

Interior Minister Praises KP Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack In Bannu

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Interior minister praises KP police for foiling terrorist attack in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the bravery and professionalism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for successfully foiling a terrorist attack on a police post in Bannu.

In a statement issued on Monday, the interior minister lauded the swift and courageous response of the police personnel who thwarted an assault by extremist militants. He said, “The timely action of the Bannu police forced the terrorists to retreat, preventing a potentially devastating incident.”

The minister praised the police officers, calling them heroes of the nation. “The officers who defeated the evil intentions of these extremist terrorists are true heroes of our country,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his pride in the courage displayed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, stating, “We are proud of the bravery and professional capabilities of our police force. They deserve the highest praise.” He further added, “I congratulate the entire team for their outstanding performance and fearless action.”

The minister reaffirmed the government’s full support for law enforcement agencies and emphasized that their dedication and sacrifices for the safety and security of the nation will always be honored and remembered.

