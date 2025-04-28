Interior Minister Praises KPK Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Baka Khel PS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the bravery and swift response of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Police for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on the Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Minister Naqvi lauded the professional skills and courage demonstrated by the police personnel during the encounter with Khwarji militants. He said that the officers, through their timely and decisive action, repelled the terrorist attack and protected the police station from potential devastation.
"The officers who foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists are national heroes," the Interior Minister stated.
He added, "We are immensely proud of the courage and commitment shown by the brave personnel of Baka Khel Police Station."
Minister Naqvi also extended his congratulations to the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force, emphasizing that their dedication and professionalism in the face of such threats deserve the highest appreciation. He assured that the federal government stands with the police and security forces in their mission to eliminate terrorism and safeguard the country.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanat Zar leading a quiet revolution in women's empowerment8 minutes ago
-
MNS University of Agriculture shines in HEC annual rankings8 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of Family Welfare Assistants8 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers over 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 11.5 mln18 minutes ago
-
Two-member robbers’ gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered18 minutes ago
-
Man involved in illegal currency exchange held18 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates impose fine of Rs 3,066,500 on price act violators28 minutes ago
-
17 more Khwarij terrorists hunted down in North Waziristan: ISPR28 minutes ago
-
7 dead, several injured in South Waziristan blast38 minutes ago
-
Campaigns launched to spread awareness about heatstroke38 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 17 Khawarij in North Waziristan38 minutes ago
-
LUMHS invited house job applications for MBBS Batch 202538 minutes ago