Interior Minister Praises KPK Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Baka Khel PS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the bravery and swift response of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Police for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on the Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Minister Naqvi lauded the professional skills and courage demonstrated by the police personnel during the encounter with Khwarji militants. He said that the officers, through their timely and decisive action, repelled the terrorist attack and protected the police station from potential devastation.

"The officers who foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists are national heroes," the Interior Minister stated.

He added, "We are immensely proud of the courage and commitment shown by the brave personnel of Baka Khel Police Station."

Minister Naqvi also extended his congratulations to the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force, emphasizing that their dedication and professionalism in the face of such threats deserve the highest appreciation. He assured that the federal government stands with the police and security forces in their mission to eliminate terrorism and safeguard the country.

