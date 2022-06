Interior minister prays for speedy recovery of Daniyal Aziz

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday prayed for speedy recovery of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz, who sustained injuries in a traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday prayed for speedy recovery of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz, who sustained injuries in a traffic accident.

The minister also expressed deep grief over demise of another person in the accident, a press release said.