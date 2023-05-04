Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for effective border management

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday directed the concerned to take all-possible measures to improve border management system for preventing illegal entry and exit from the country.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting, held to review the ministry's performance.

Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza and other senior officials of the Ministry of Interior were present in the meeting, said a news release.

The minister also directed to fast track reform process in the ministry and its attached departments for improving their efficiency.

He also called for taking all necessary measures to make the Islamabad Capital Territory police more efficient.

Rana Sanaullah said special attention should be given to cleanliness in the Federal Capital in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The regulatory framework should be completed at the earliest to bring cleanliness in Islamabad at par with the international standards, he added.

The minister directed to simplify the process of getting fingerprints of those who wanted to obtain arms licenses from the ministry.

Arms training for people and certification procedures in this regard should also be devised, he added.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the establishment of the Private Security Service Regulatory Authority.

