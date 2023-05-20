Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan retreats commitment to bring May9 culprits to justice

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to hold all miscreants of May 9 accountable for vandalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to hold all miscreants of May 9 accountable for vandalism.

The government was compiling more evidence of arson and vandalism executed on May 9 to take strict action against the culprits, he told a private news channel.

He said 'PTI goons' burnt houses, public properties, and defence installations with proper planning to create violence and spread chaos and anarchy.

The PTI members first created the slogan 'the arrest of Imran Khan is our red line' and after that started preparation for vandalism demonstrated on his arrest.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders have worked hard for the planning of May 9 to create chaos and unrest in the country, he added.

He said that the violent protesters were instructed by the PTI leadership.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that Imran's objective was to "spread anarchy and chaos" in the country and his entire struggle was directed towards achieving this purpose.