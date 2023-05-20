UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Retreats Commitment To Bring May9 Culprits To Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan retreats commitment to bring May9 culprits to justice

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to hold all miscreants of May 9 accountable for vandalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to hold all miscreants of May 9 accountable for vandalism.

The government was compiling more evidence of arson and vandalism executed on May 9 to take strict action against the culprits, he told a private news channel.

He said 'PTI goons' burnt houses, public properties, and defence installations with proper planning to create violence and spread chaos and anarchy.

The PTI members first created the slogan 'the arrest of Imran Khan is our red line' and after that started preparation for vandalism demonstrated on his arrest.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders have worked hard for the planning of May 9 to create chaos and unrest in the country, he added.

He said that the violent protesters were instructed by the PTI leadership.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that Imran's objective was to "spread anarchy and chaos" in the country and his entire struggle was directed towards achieving this purpose.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah May All Government

Recent Stories

Rs72 bln authorized for different development proj ..

Rs72 bln authorized for different development projects under PSDP

3 minutes ago
 Events held across globe in support of Pakistan's ..

Events held across globe in support of Pakistan's armed forces

9 minutes ago
 Arab League Submit's declaration promises bright f ..

Arab League Submit's declaration promises bright future for Muslim Ummah: Inter ..

4 minutes ago
 EAD clarify Pakistan received $15.4bln in 10 month ..

EAD clarify Pakistan received $15.4bln in 10 months

8 minutes ago
 34th National Games: Pak Army wins title of baseba ..

34th National Games: Pak Army wins title of baseball event

8 minutes ago
 G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - ..

G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - Italian Prime Minister Giorg ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.