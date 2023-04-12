Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urges market committee members to act against artificial inflation

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged the newly elected office bearers of the Islamabad Capital Territory Market Committee to play their active role in providing relief to the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged the newly elected office bearers of the Islamabad Capital Territory Market Committee to play their active role in providing relief to the public.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the market committee members held at the Fruit and Vegetable Market, Islamabad on Wednesday. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

Rana Sanaullah congratulated the newly-elected committee members and urged them to do their best in curbing artificial inflation.

He also asked the members of the market committee to play a role against elements involved in hoarding, profiteering, smuggling and their facilitators.

Interior Minister said that had the market committee established before the advent of Ramazan, it would have helped a great deal in controlling artificial inflation and profiteering, which would have ultimately given huge relief to the public.

However, he said, "It's never too late" and the establishment of the committee is welcomed with the hope that it would help act against the elements that are charging exorbitant prices.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zone Sanya Hameed Pasha administered oath to newly-elected Chairman M Sajid Abbasi, Vice Chairman Safdar Siddique, and members Farooq Amjad, Naeem Azam Khan, Tahir Ayub, Agha Siraj, Roshdil Khan, Ajmal Abbasi, and Chaudhry Ilyas.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, and PML-N leaders Hanif Abbasi, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar and others. Representatives of the Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry were also in attendance.