Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Urges Market Committee Members To Act Against Artificial Inflation

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urges market committee members to act against artificial inflation

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged the newly elected office bearers of the Islamabad Capital Territory Market Committee to play their active role in providing relief to the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged the newly elected office bearers of the Islamabad Capital Territory Market Committee to play their active role in providing relief to the public.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the market committee members held at the Fruit and Vegetable Market, Islamabad on Wednesday. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

Rana Sanaullah congratulated the newly-elected committee members and urged them to do their best in curbing artificial inflation.

He also asked the members of the market committee to play a role against elements involved in hoarding, profiteering, smuggling and their facilitators.

Interior Minister said that had the market committee established before the advent of Ramazan, it would have helped a great deal in controlling artificial inflation and profiteering, which would have ultimately given huge relief to the public.

However, he said, "It's never too late" and the establishment of the committee is welcomed with the hope that it would help act against the elements that are charging exorbitant prices.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zone Sanya Hameed Pasha administered oath to newly-elected Chairman M Sajid Abbasi, Vice Chairman Safdar Siddique, and members Farooq Amjad, Naeem Azam Khan, Tahir Ayub, Agha Siraj, Roshdil Khan, Ajmal Abbasi, and Chaudhry Ilyas.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, and PML-N leaders Hanif Abbasi, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar and others. Representatives of the Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry were also in attendance.

Related Topics

Islamabad Information Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chambers Of Commerce Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb Sanya Saddar Market Industry Best Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birt ..

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to ..

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February ..

5 minutes ago
 Poppy crop destroyed in Gadoon Amazi

Poppy crop destroyed in Gadoon Amazi

5 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor disappoints over ignoring agri ..

SAU Vice Chancellor disappoints over ignoring agriculture engineers

5 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal summons Aslam Iqbal in appeals c ..

Election Tribunal summons Aslam Iqbal in appeals challenging acceptance of nomin ..

5 minutes ago
 One killed, 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad ..

One killed, 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.