Open Menu

Interior Minister Receives High-level Belarusian Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Interior Minister receives high-level Belarusian delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed a 68-member high-level delegation from Belarus upon their arrival in Islamabad on Sunday. The delegation included Belarus' Foreign Minister, Minister for Energy Minister, Minister for Justice, Minister for Transport, Minister for Natural Resources, Minister for Emergency Situations, and Chairman of the Military Industry Committee. Moreover, 43 prominent business personalities from Belarus are also part of the delegation.

The Interior Minister also met with Foreign Minister of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, and Energy Minister.

He welcomed the delegation to Islamabad and expressed that the government and people of Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the president's visit is crucial in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Interior Minister stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Belarus and aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors. He highlighted that the said visit will further promote cooperation between the two countries in industry, trade, and other sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Interior Minister Visit Belarus Sunday From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan