Interior Minister Receives High-level Belarusian Delegation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed a 68-member high-level delegation from Belarus upon their arrival in Islamabad on Sunday. The delegation included Belarus' Foreign Minister, Minister for Energy Minister, Minister for Justice, Minister for Transport, Minister for Natural Resources, Minister for Emergency Situations, and Chairman of the Military Industry Committee. Moreover, 43 prominent business personalities from Belarus are also part of the delegation.
The Interior Minister also met with Foreign Minister of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, and Energy Minister.
He welcomed the delegation to Islamabad and expressed that the government and people of Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the president's visit is crucial in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
Interior Minister stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Belarus and aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors. He highlighted that the said visit will further promote cooperation between the two countries in industry, trade, and other sectors.
