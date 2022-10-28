UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Refutes Azam Swati's Allegations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Interior Minister refutes Azam Swati's allegations

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday rebuked allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati and said that characters associated with Imran Khan have adopted the agenda of chaos to create riots and anarchy in the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday rebuked allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati and said that characters associated with Imran Khan have adopted the agenda of chaos to create riots and anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference flanked by FIA officials, he said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not hand Azam Swati over to any other institutions. "Imrani fitna has adopted the agenda of chaos to create riots and anarchy in the country," he said, adding that PTI supporters have been targeting officers of the institutions for the last few days.

It is mentioned that Azam Swati held a press conference and alleged to torture him during custody.

Minister for Interior said, "His useless talk was not as per ethics as he neither cares about his respect nor that of others".

Sanaullah maintained that Swati committed "contempt of two institutions" in his tweet, adding that the PTI leadership was "just hurling allegations and propagating against state institutions." Commenting on the PTI leader's custody by the agency, he said: "Azam Swati was in FIA's custody.

He was neither handed over to anyone else nor did anyone ask for him to be handed over. The case against him was filed by the FIA over a highly-objectionable tweet." "It is important to put facts before the nation, as they lie brazenly," the minister said.

He said no medical report has been submitted by Azam Khan Swati to support his allegations. He said Azam Khan Swati's allegations are baseless and will be challenged legally.

The minister said PTI leaders should not compromise their prestige just to support their leader's anti-state agenda, but they should show some moral courage in saying the right things publicly.

Condemning the allegations of Azam Swati, Rana Sanaullah said FIA's case against the PTI leader was lawful, completing all legalities.

He said Azam Swati was treated according to law and even medical facility was provided to him properly. Regarding PTI's long march, the Interior Minister said the red zone is a red line for any such gatherings.

The Minister said any untoward situation will be dealt with strong hands as no one is above the law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Interior Minister Long March Rana SanaUllah Red Zone Federal Investigation Agency Moral All Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day seminar in Oslo highlights human ..

Kashmir Black Day seminar in Oslo highlights human rights situation in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 DC holds meeting to review losses of heavy rain

DC holds meeting to review losses of heavy rain

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Water Week celebrations concludes in a ce ..

Pakistan Water Week celebrations concludes in a ceremony

6 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

6 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani meets UN resident coordinator

Hina Rabbani meets UN resident coordinator

6 minutes ago
 Consumer Prices in Italy Up 3.5% in October Alone, ..

Consumer Prices in Italy Up 3.5% in October Alone, Highest Since March 1984 - St ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.