ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday rebuked allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati and said that characters associated with Imran Khan have adopted the agenda of chaos to create riots and anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference flanked by FIA officials, he said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not hand Azam Swati over to any other institutions. "Imrani fitna has adopted the agenda of chaos to create riots and anarchy in the country," he said, adding that PTI supporters have been targeting officers of the institutions for the last few days.

It is mentioned that Azam Swati held a press conference and alleged to torture him during custody.

Minister for Interior said, "His useless talk was not as per ethics as he neither cares about his respect nor that of others".

Sanaullah maintained that Swati committed "contempt of two institutions" in his tweet, adding that the PTI leadership was "just hurling allegations and propagating against state institutions." Commenting on the PTI leader's custody by the agency, he said: "Azam Swati was in FIA's custody.

He was neither handed over to anyone else nor did anyone ask for him to be handed over. The case against him was filed by the FIA over a highly-objectionable tweet." "It is important to put facts before the nation, as they lie brazenly," the minister said.

He said no medical report has been submitted by Azam Khan Swati to support his allegations. He said Azam Khan Swati's allegations are baseless and will be challenged legally.

The minister said PTI leaders should not compromise their prestige just to support their leader's anti-state agenda, but they should show some moral courage in saying the right things publicly.

Condemning the allegations of Azam Swati, Rana Sanaullah said FIA's case against the PTI leader was lawful, completing all legalities.

He said Azam Swati was treated according to law and even medical facility was provided to him properly. Regarding PTI's long march, the Interior Minister said the red zone is a red line for any such gatherings.

The Minister said any untoward situation will be dealt with strong hands as no one is above the law.